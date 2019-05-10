Diddy Grants First Tearful Interview Since Losing Kim Porter: ‘God Sent Her to Me.”

Diddy has granted the first interview since Kim Porter’s tragic death from pneumonia complications in November.

The rap boss opened up about the repercussions and changes he’s made in life following the loss of the mother to three of his children in a heartfelt May cover story for Essence. With Diddy’s approval, the magazine decided to release the unedited raw audio of the business mogul’s conversation with dream hampton on Thursday (May 9) for the world to hear.

“Anybody that’s lost a mother or lost a soulmate, it takes time. It takes time. They say time heals all wounds when it comes to mothers, [but] I don’t think that’s the case,” he tearfully admitted. “I don’t think anyone would ever understand how hard it is to be a black mother.”

Diddy takes solace in the fact that “God sent [Kim] for me to teach me something,” adding that “there’s levels and dimensions to love, and especially love between a man and woman There’s this place that almost goes beyond friendship. It’s where two people actually feel like a level of responsibility to love this person forever; and a total trust.”

Listen to it here.