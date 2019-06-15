Diddy Congratulates Cassie on Her Pregnancy: ‘I Wish You All Nothing But Love’

Sean “Diddy” Combs says he has nothing but love for his ex-girlfriend Cassie and her partner Alex Fine.

Two days ago, the singer confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with Fine, and now 49-year-old Diddy has shared a kind response on his Instagram, in which he wish them happiness.

“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cassie cuddling with her man. “God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E.”

The happy baby news comes eight months after Cassie split from Combs after 11 years of dating.

See his post below: