Diddy Congratulates Cassie on Her Pregnancy: ‘I Wish You All Nothing But Love’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Diddy Congratulates Cassie on Her Pregnancy: ‘I Wish You All Nothing But Love’

Sean “Diddy” Combs says he has nothing but love for his ex-girlfriend Cassie and her partner Alex Fine.

Two days ago, the singer confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with Fine, and now 49-year-old Diddy has shared a kind response on his Instagram, in which he wish them happiness.

“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cassie cuddling with her man. “God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E.”

The happy baby news comes eight months after Cassie split from Combs after 11 years of dating.

See his post below:

Related Posts

Missy Elliott Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

June 15, 2019

Aramide to be Inducted Into the Recording Academy Governance Board

June 15, 2019

Naira Marley Released Two Weeks After He Was Granted Bail

June 15, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *