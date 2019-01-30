Diddy and Alex Rodriguez Drool Over Jennifer Lopez’s Photo and It’s Hilarious

Jennifer Lopez has stirred up a hilarious conversation on social media after her current partner Alex Rodriguez, and ex Diddy, decided to ‘brawl’ over her recent photo.

It all started after the singer-actress shared a hot new photo of herself in a revealing outfit which showed off her absolutely gorgeous figure. While fans had kind things to say, her ex Diddy commented, “OMG,” alongside a heart-eye emoji.

This caught everyone’s attention, including Rodriguez, who quickly hopped on the post to let y’all know, in case you have forgotten, that he is the lucky man in Lopez’s life. “Lucky me,” he said, right beneath Diddy’s post.

And everyone is already talking about this.

See the exchange below:

