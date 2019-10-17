Did Yomi Casual Just Diss #BBNaija Mike Edwards for Choosing to Hang Out With His Wife?

Fans of Mike Edwards believe he has just been shaded by designer, Yomi Casual, after the Big Brother Naija star shared a post informing everyone that he must attend every Nigerian event with his wife, the British Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton.

“If my wife can’t come I’m not going,” Mike had captioned a photo of him and Perri.

And while many people had kind things to say, Yomi Casual took to his Instagram Story to throw shade. “If your wife can’t come, you are not going? Uncle, hungry never beat you! So y wife must follow to all my private appointments with top personalities hun? Abeg talk another thing,” he wrote.

Check out Mike’s post and Yomi’s apparent diss below:

Mike Edwards had yet to oblige this with a response as at press time.

