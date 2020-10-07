Did Juliet Ibrahim and VJ Adams Secretly Tie the Knot? These Pictures Suggest So

Well, it may seem as though Juliet Ibrahim and VJ Adams may have secretly tied the knot going by new pictures on the internet.

The actress and VJ were photographed on wedding attire with the hashtag- #TheIbrahims by a number of wedding vendors that has us thinking this might be the case.

Though there’s nothing on Juliet Ibrahim and Adams Ibrahim Adebola aka VJ Adam’s social media pages to suggest that a monumental event of such magnitude went down, these pictures and videos have us in fairy tale land hoping that it’s true.

Check them out below.

