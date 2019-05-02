Did Dabota Lawson Just Shade the Heck Out of Yvonne Jegede?

Dabota Lawson has a lot to say about an unnamed actress who she claimed dissed her during her marriage to Prince Sunny Aku.

It all started after actresses took to their social media to defend Regina Daniels, and one of those who spoke up was Yvonne Jegede, who recently ended her marriage to Olakunle Abounce following rumours of their child paternity.

Yvonne has since moved on and reverted to her maiden name. Two days ago, she defended Regina Daniels, and it wasn’t long before Dabota hopped on her Instagram to hint that Yvonne had dissed her during her marriage to Sunny Aku.

She wrote:

A certain Nollywood actress use to mock me and make statements like “ I can’t believe she got married for money “ actually let me use her words “ Na wa wettin girls Dey do for money eh God forbid “ , then I think she married for love 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️and the marriage crashed with a child involved, then now she’s chasing clout or maybe more understanding that love or money ,age difference or no age difference relationships can crumble . So she’s out here shouting “ mind your business and leave Regina Alone 😂🤣🙌🏾 This LIFE SHAAAAAAAAAAAAAA .. SMH!!! In this world with this one life you have Just do you .

Yvonne had yet to respond to this as at press time.