Dickson clinches PDP ticket for Bayelsa-West Senatorial bye-election

Ex-Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has clinched the automatic nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District bye-election.

The Returning Officer, Barr Nicholas Obhiseh, returned Chief Dickson as the validly nominated candidate for the senatorial contest, having polled 334 out of 338 accredited delegates, with four invalid votes.

Members of the PDP from Sagbama and Ekeremor decided not to pick the party’s nomination form as a mark of honour to the ex-Governor

Speaking shortly after his return as the PDP senatorial candidate, Chief Dickson commended the people for their dedication, loyalty, support and prayers throughout his eight years as governor and for finding him worthy of another serious assignment.

He commended party supporters from the senatorial district for the honour given to him to hold the party’s ticket in spite of several top political leaders qualified for the contest.

The former governor, who promised the people that he would not fail them, said that Bayelsa West, Bayelsa and indeed the Ijaw nation needed a strong voice and representation in the National Assembly, particularly at a time when controversial legislation like the Water Resources bill were being reintroduced into the legislature.

He pledged to continue the defence of the people on sensitive matters such as the Water Resources bill, restructuring, resource control, revenue allocation, and others.

“This election is for the unity of our people, it is not about me. Sagbama and Ekeremor unity will triumph,” he said.

