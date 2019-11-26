Dice Ailes Sings in Latin on Feature with Spanish Star, Kayd

After the release of his latest single, “Ginika”, Dice Ailes has turned his focus international by featuring on “Hasta El Piso” – a vibrant new single by Spanish star, Kaydy Cain.

The song is an instant shot of energy to the arm, with an infectious bounce and drum pattern. It also features distinct latin chords and percussion which provide a solid foundation for Kaydy and Dice to trade killer melodies.

From an afrobeats perspective, the song’s greatest highlight is Dice’s verse. In which, he sings more than a few lines in Latin. It speaks to Dice’s versatility, and is a fun addition to the summery song.

Viva La Música!