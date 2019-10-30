Dice Ailes’ “Ginika” Will be Stuck in Your Head

Dice Ailes continues to stake his claim as the go-to guy for choruses in the Nigerian music industry, with a brand new Afrobeats record, “Ginika”.

Having already displayed a consistent knack for crafting catchy and memorable records such as “Otedola”, and the more recent “Alakori”; the Chocolate City artist has returned with a brand new single, “Ginika”, which has the potential to be a December club smash.

On Ginika, Dice muses about his eponymous love interest over a drum-heavy beat by popular producer, Kel P. In its entirety, the song is an emphatic, dance-ready, earworm with enough unpredictable transitions, twists and turns, that it never gets boring. It’s also short enough that you’ll want to keep it permanently on repeat!