Diaspora commission escalates case of Lebanese man trying to sell Nigerian Lady

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has reported a Lebanese man, Wael Jerro, who allegedly put up a Nigerian lady for sale.

The Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this in a tweet on her official handle on Wednesday.

In an extraordinary development, Jerro had placed a $1,000 price on the Nigerian lady who was identified as Busari Peace Ufuoma in a closed Facebook group, Facebook ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon,’ according to an Instagram post by @thereneebisaad.

Reacting, Abike said a manhunt has started for Jerro and he has been reported to the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon; urging Nigerians to put the lady in prayers.

“Update on this. The Nigerian mission in Lebanon has since reported to the host authorities,” she tweeted.

“A man hunt is on for the man and all out search for the young girl..Let’s keep her in our prayers.”

Giving details about the Nigerian, the Instagram user had claimed that Busari is a 32-year-old lady, and called on her compatriots to report the case to the relevant authorities.

“Dear People, come and see what this human is doing. Selling this Nigerian housekeeping lady for $1000,” the Instagram user wrote on the post which contained Busari’s passport.

“This is NOT OKAY‼️TRANSLATION: Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: 1000$‼️I have reported to the Nigerian embassy. Please do the same if you know anyone in the Nigerian embassy in Lebanon.”