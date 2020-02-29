Diane Russet Releases Trailer for New Short Film, “Bayi”

Diane Russet continues to wax stronger and we are so happy to see her growth!

The Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate has released the trailer for her film titled “Bayi,” which features Mariam Kayode, Sir Dee, Tope Olowoniyan, Daniel Atteh, Lynn Muia among others.

Per Bellanaija, the film follows the story of a Northern woman, telling the story of the challenges these women face ranging from child marriage to vesicovaginal fistula (VVF).

“Bayi” was written by Diane Russet, directed by Micheal ‘Amapsalmist’ Akinrogunde and produced by Ayomide Newo, and is one film you should watch out for.

Watch the trailer below.

