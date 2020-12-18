Diane Russet Promises to Find a Man Come 2021

The year 2020 was challenging enough such that Diane Russet couldn’t keep her promise to fans to show off her man.

The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition housemate was reminded of the promise she made to fans but alas couldn’t keep due to circumstances beyond her control.

A fan had tweeted;

“@DianeRusset remember you said you will be showing him off this 2020. We done wait sorry we don lose weight. 2020 don finish oo”.

Diane had replied the fan, letting all know that she didn’t score a relationship at the year ended 2020. She tweeted;

“Omo I couldn’t find him. We try again next year”

That’s the spirit Diane!

