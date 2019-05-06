Diana Ross Says She Was Violated By Officers are the Airport

Diana Ross took to her Twitter yesterday to claim that she was “treated like shit” by the TSA at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport following her performance at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

According to the legendary singer, the encounter with the female TSA agent left her “feeling violated.” And she also described certain aspects of the patdown that made her feel this way.

See her tweets below.

OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top !!

Makes me want to cry !!! — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated – I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

However, in a statement to People, a TSA spokesman asserts that the agent “correctly followed all protocols” after reviewing CCTV footage of the incident. “Initial review of CCTV indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross’s screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA leadership will continue to investigate the matter further,” the statement reads. “We encourage Ms. Ross to reach out to TSA so we can work with her directly to address her concerns.”