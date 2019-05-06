Diana Ross Says She Was Violated By Officers are the Airport

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Diana Ross Says She Was Violated By Officers are the Airport

Diana Ross took to her Twitter yesterday to claim that she was “treated like shit” by the TSA at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport following her performance at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

According to the legendary singer, the encounter with the female TSA agent left her “feeling violated.” And she also described certain aspects of the patdown that made her feel this way.

See her tweets below.

However, in a statement to People, a TSA spokesman asserts that the agent “correctly followed all protocols” after reviewing CCTV footage of the incident. “Initial review of CCTV indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross’s screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA leadership will continue to investigate the matter further,” the statement reads. “We encourage Ms. Ross to reach out to TSA so we can work with her directly to address her concerns.”

Related Posts

DJ Zinhle Drags Trolls Who Criticise Her Lifestyle: “This is so Dumb.”

May 6, 2019

Bobrisky Flaunts Her New Massive Cleavage on Instagram

May 6, 2019
kylie jenner

Kris Jenner Defends Kylie Jenner’s “Self-Made” Billionaire Title

May 6, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *