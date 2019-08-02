DHQ Dismisses Report on Secret Burial of over 1000 Soldiers

The defence headquarters has denied the existence of secret military graveyards in Borno State where thousands of soldiers are buried.

Onyema Nwachukwu, defence spokesman, made the denial while reacting to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

According to the WSJ, over 1,000 soldiers involved in the Boko Haram war were secretly buried.

But in a statement Thursday, Nwachukwu described the publication as “sacrilegious” and “a figment of the imagination of the writer.”

“This insinuation can only emanate from an uninformed position of the author of the said publication,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s armed forces have a “rich and solemn tradition for the interment of our fallen heroes.”

The defence spokesman further said the military always gives befitting funerals to soldiers killed in the course of duty and does not indulge in secret burials.

“The cemetery described in the publication, which is situated in Maimalari military Cantonment is an officially designated military cemetery for the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East theatre, with a Cenotaph erected in honour of our fallen heroes,” the statement added.

“The official cemetery has played host to several national and international dignitaries, where wreaths were laid in honour of the fallen heroes. It is therefore a far cry from the sacrilegious impression being painted by Wall Street Journal.”