DJ Cuppy Figures She Might Just End up Single Forever

Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has revealed that she might just end up single for the rest of her life.

The DJ and music maker who is currently ‘tensioning’ her social media followers from Monaco, took to her Instagram story to state this.

DJ Cuppy who received a marriage proposal via mail a few days ago, stated that there’s a chance that she’ll end up single if she keeps going at this rate but she doesn’t care much about it as she’s absolutely in love with her self.

We’re unsure as to why the ‘Jollof on the Jet’ crooner feels this way but we sure know there are many men out there trying to catch her attention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

