DGA Awards: Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ Shines So Bright

At the 71st annual Directors Guild of America Awards held Saturday night in Los Angeles, Alfonso Cuaron took home the feature directing prize for “Roma”solidyfying his spot as the Oscar front-runner.

Cuaron’s “Roma” beat the Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book,” and Adam McKay’s “Vice” at the 71st DGA Awards.

And many people have taken this as an indication that Cuaron may emerge the winner at the Oscars, because, since 1948, there has been only seven times that the DGA winner did not take the Academy Award for directing.

Meanwhile, this is the second DGA Award for Cuaron, who won for “Gravity” in 2013, and the second foreign-language winner, after Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

Congratulations to him.

