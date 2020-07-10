Deyemi Okanlawon Shares Fertility Journey as He Celebrates Son’s 4th Birthday

Deyemi Okanlawon has revealed that conception didn’t come quite easy for himself and his wife.
The Nollywood actor on the occasion of his first son’s fourth birthday, took to Instagram to share a little bit of the journey to becoming a parent.
In the post which had a picture of him cradling his newborn son, the grateful dad stated that doctors had told him and his wife that they would never have kids, three years after they had been trying.
He recalled that his Mrs. wept on hearing that verdict but he assured her that God promised him that they would have their own children.
On July, 10, 2016, the family was blessed with the birth of their first child, Demide, bring to fruition hope of yester years.
See the sweet post below.
After 3 yrs of trying and then finally being told by 3 doctors that we couldn’t conceive your mum came home crying. I held her close and let her cry then when she was done I tilted up her face, looked her straight in the eyes and told her “That’s not what God told me! We will have our own children!”. On this day, 10th July, 4 years ago I woke up to the cry of a child my heart swelled with love and pride… and I understood for the first time the hearts of both my heavenly and earthly fathers towards me! Happy 4th Birthday Demide… I’m super proud to call you son. Luv, DeyemiTheDaddy ♥️♥️♥️ p.s. @damilolaokanlawon see how I fulfilled my promise of giving you beautiful sons 😁