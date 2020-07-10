Deyemi Okanlawon Shares Fertility Journey as He Celebrates Son’s 4th Birthday

Deyemi Okanlawon has revealed that conception didn’t come quite easy for himself and his wife.

The Nollywood actor on the occasion of his first son’s fourth birthday, took to Instagram to share a little bit of the journey to becoming a parent.

In the post which had a picture of him cradling his newborn son, the grateful dad stated that doctors had told him and his wife that they would never have kids, three years after they had been trying.

He recalled that his Mrs. wept on hearing that verdict but he assured her that God promised him that they would have their own children.

On July, 10, 2016, the family was blessed with the birth of their first child, Demide, bring to fruition hope of yester years.

See the sweet post below.

