Deyemi Okanlawon Responds to Akin Alabi on Cinemas Being Closed

Deyemi Okanlawon responded to Nigerian Senator, Oloye Akin Alabi on comments he made regarding opening up cinemas.
The lawmaker had on Friday taken to Twitter to question why cinemas remain locked despite planes flying at full capacity, churches opening up, restaurant back in business, etc.
Alabi had critiqued Nollywood practioners for failure to speak up regarding opening cinemas despite benefitting from the cinema- release culture of movies.
Deyemi Okanlawon on his Instagtam page asked the speaker what Nollywood players are to do to influence the government’s decision despite many cinemas maintaining the Covid-19 safety guidelines.
The father of two also touched on the subject of palliatives, asking if the government of the day had any in place for the industry that has offered jobs to millions of Nigerians.
#PlsShare: Dear Hon @akinalabi I thank you for raising this and while I agree with the points you have raised in your tweets I ask that you kindly advise on what the film stars and producers can and ought to do. How exactly can any individual or group of Nigerians successfully influence the Nigerian government to actually do what is right? Petition? March? Go to court? We are aware that all major cinemas have complied with the safety measures demanded and of the almost 5m-month long conversations between the CEAN, FDAN and the related government bodies which have yielded absolutely no results. We have also asked the basis for which our cinemas have remained closed while other much larger gathering spots have been allowed to open but no answers have been given. While we’re at it can we also discuss the palliative measures the Federal and State governments have in place for an industry that has for over two decades sustained the livelihood of millions of Nigerians? Also why is now the time the NBC and Lagos State government deciding to add to the burden on the industry with increased regulations and taxes? By the way I suspect it’s the recognized industry guilds and associations that can attempt to rally industry stakeholders together to get answers and results to all these questions! @actorsguildofnigeria @dgndirectors @association_of_movie_producers @officialswgn @tampanglobal etc #Nollywood #covid19 #coronavirus #pandemic