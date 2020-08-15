Deyemi Okanlawon Responds to Akin Alabi on Cinemas Being Closed

Deyemi Okanlawon responded to Nigerian Senator, Oloye Akin Alabi on comments he made regarding opening up cinemas.

The lawmaker had on Friday taken to Twitter to question why cinemas remain locked despite planes flying at full capacity, churches opening up, restaurant back in business, etc.

Alabi had critiqued Nollywood practioners for failure to speak up regarding opening cinemas despite benefitting from the cinema- release culture of movies.

Deyemi Okanlawon on his Instagtam page asked the speaker what Nollywood players are to do to influence the government’s decision despite many cinemas maintaining the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The father of two also touched on the subject of palliatives, asking if the government of the day had any in place for the industry that has offered jobs to millions of Nigerians.

