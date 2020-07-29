Deyemi Okanlawon Apologies for Making a Mockery of the WSW Challenge

Deyemi Okanlawon has apologised for his ill-timed and insensitive mockery of the #WomenSupportingWomen Challenge currently trending on social media.

The actor and father of two was called out by Nollywood’s sweetheart, Genevieve Nnaji over him making a joke out of the movement.

Deyemi had taken to Instagram to dress up some of his male friends/colleagues as females and posted black and white shots of them with the WSW hashtag; a call to action by women all over the world to show up for Turkish women currently facing a femicide pandemic in their country.

Genevieve Nnaji did not mince words in setting Deyemi Okanlawon straight. He realised that his posts were in poor taste and took correction, rendering an apology on his Instagram page.

