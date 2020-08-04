Detroit Pistons Offer J. Cole Opportunity to Try Out for the Team

J. Cole might just conquer the basketball court in addition to conquering rap.

The lyricist has been offered an opportunity to try out for the NBA by Detroit Pistons, after music executive and former sportsman, Master P revealed that J.Cole was interested in playing professional basketball.

The Detroit Pistons took to its official Twitter handle to extend an invitation to the ‘Love Yourz’ hitmaker tweeting,

“@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons.

“Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville”, while sharing a picture of a Number 15 jersey with J. Cole’s name on it.

