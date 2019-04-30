Detained Nigerian, Zainab Aliyu, Freed in Saudi Arabia

Zainab Aliyu, a Nigerian previously detained in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking, has been released.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmed, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media.

The Federal Government has secured the release of Zainab Habibu Aliyu who was arrested in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking. Details soon from Ministry of Foreign Affairs. #FreeZainab — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 30, 2019

Mustapha Suleiman, permanent secretary at the ministry of foreign affairs, also confirmed the development, saying government has been able to establish the innocence of Aliyu and Ibrahim Abubakar, the second Nigerian involved in the case.

Mr Suleiman said they will be released to the Nigerian mission in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

In a development that sparked national outrage, Aliyu and Abubakar were arrested on December 26 after tramadol, a banned drug, was found in her bag.

The 22-year-old student of the Maitama Sule University in Kano had travelled to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj alongside her mother and sister through the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

She was arrested on arrival in Medina by Saudi police over allegations that the bag bearing her name tag contained tramadol.

Her arrest had led to the discovery of an alleged drug cartel at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The 7-man syndicate specialise in planting banned drugs in travellers’ luggage to export the substances to Saudi Arabia and other foreign countries.

The hashtag #FreeZainab was started to pressure government to intervene and secure her release.