Despite court order, Kano govt passes bill establishing new Emirates

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the Emirate Council Bill 2019 which provides for the establishment of additional Emirates in the state.

Hence, the Council has endorsed the establishment of four new Emirates namely Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye and forward same to the state Assembly for necessary action.

A press statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba at the end of the Council Session held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano, on Monday, indicated that some of these emirates have even pre-dated Kano in ancient times, while the effort to revive them during the Second Republic was short-lived.

He said while the Council seriously discussed the decade long clamour for the establishment of additional Emirates in the state with a view to bringing more development to the people of the new Emirates, the exercise was also informed by the need to bring traditional institution closer to the people in addition to facilitating speedy socio-economic development and security in the state.

The commissioner pointed out that the Emirate Council Bill 2019 was amended in the public interest following a Kano High Court action that nullified the law on the ground that the petition was presented to the Assembly by a private person not a member of the House.

The Council, according to the statement, therefore, called on the state Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Bill in the interest of the public.