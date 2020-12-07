Despite Buying 4 iPhone 12s, Davido’s Manager Reveals He Doesn’t Own One

Asa Asika has revealed that he doesn’t own an iPhone 12 despite investing heavily on that piece of gadget.

Davido’s manager took to Twitter to reveal that he has bought a total of four of the latest Apple product yet, he cannot claim ownership of one.

Asa Asika who is an ex-boyfriend to disc jockey and billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy who showed off her three iPhone 12 Pros on Instagram a few days ago, tweeted;

“I’ve bought 4 iPhone 12s now and I don’t own one. This life really no balance”.

