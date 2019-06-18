Desperate Times! Barca Offer Dembele, Rakitic, Umtiti plus £90m for Neymar

Reeling from a below-par season, Spanish giants Barcelona are preparing to step up their pursuit of former Nou Camp star Neymar – and are willing to offer Paris Saint-Germain three players as part of any potential deal.

Reports in Spain claim Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti are reportedly set to be used as a makeweight for the Brazilian star.

Neymar has made clear his desire to quit PSG this summer and it is understood that his former Spanish club are leading the race to secure his services.

And PSG are prepared to sell him, after club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned that irresponsible behaviour from players won’t be tolerated anymore.

Brazil international Neymar joined the Ligue 1 side from Barcelona for a world record £198million in August 2017.

He has a contract at PSG until 2022 but appears to be on the brink of leaving.

Real Madrid had also expressed an interest in Neymar but now seem set to miss out on his signature to their arch-rivals.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hit out at the forward on Monday amid uncertainty around his future.

“I want players willing to give everything to defend the honour of the jersey and to join the club project,’ he said in an interview with France Football.

“Those who do not want, or do not understand, we see each other and we talk to each other.

“There are of course contracts to be respected, but the priority now is total membership of our project.

“Nobody forced him to sign here. Nobody pushed him. He came knowingly to join a project.”