“Desmond Elliot Just Destroyed Our Precious Childhood Memories” – Davido

Davido has also taken to his social media to express his disappointment with Desmond Elliot.

In case you missed: Desmond Elliot is catching a lot of flak on social media for insulting Nigerians who are calling for the prosecution of those responsible for the massacre that happened at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

In new videos that are making rounds on social media, the former actor turned politician called the protesters “kids”, ranted about how these supposed children insulted folks like him online, before he went on to accuse celebrities and influencers of using their platforms to spread hate toward the government.

This is why Davido and other stars have taken to their pages to read him for filth.

See their reactions:

Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious child hood memories he gave us in movies …. — Davido (@davido) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot cancelled ❌ — PRAIZ #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY (@Praiz8) October 29, 2020

Of course Desmond Elliot spends more time condemning the response to the #LekkiMassacre than the massacre itself. We see you, man. We see you. https://t.co/ijnL2mH0vP — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot called us all CHILDREN . Just imagine!!!! — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) October 29, 2020

Desmond elliot wey be say Na only bucket of water he buy take use as hand sanitizer for him area during COVID wants to tell us how to use Social Media — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) October 29, 2020

