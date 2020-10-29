davido

“Desmond Elliot Just Destroyed Our Precious Childhood Memories” – Davido

Davido has also taken to his social media to express his disappointment with Desmond Elliot.

In case you missed: Desmond Elliot is catching a lot of flak on social media for insulting Nigerians who are calling for the prosecution of those responsible for the massacre that happened at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

In new videos that are making rounds on social media, the former actor turned politician called the protesters “kids”, ranted about how these supposed children insulted folks like him online, before he went on to accuse celebrities and influencers of using their platforms  to spread hate toward the government.

This is why Davido and other stars have taken to their pages to read him for filth.

