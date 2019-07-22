Desmond Elliot Dragged for Calling for a Ban on Foreign Movies

Nigerians on social media are dragging Desmond Elliot for filth for calling for a ban on foreign content.

The 45-year-old actor-politician revealed this during a chat with HipTV, in which he urged the federal government to make foreign films/shows difficult to be accessed in the country as a way to uplift local content.

This struck a nerve, which is why folks are ripping him to shreds on Twitter. See his interview below:

And the reactions:

