Desmond Elliot Dragged for Calling for a Ban on Foreign Movies

Nigerians on social media are dragging Desmond Elliot for filth for calling for a ban on foreign content.

The 45-year-old actor-politician revealed this during a chat with HipTV, in which he urged the federal government to make foreign films/shows difficult to be accessed in the country as a way to uplift local content.

This struck a nerve, which is why folks are ripping him to shreds on Twitter. See his interview below:

Desmond Elliot says foreign films need to be banned in Nigeria to help Nollywood grow. pic.twitter.com/peipv4mGdw — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) July 22, 2019

And the reactions:

Yesterday I saw an interview where Desmond Elliot said govt has to ban the importation of foreign movies/entertainment so that Nollywood can grow. He actually said "Govt should do like it did with rice". Is it crack? Really is it? — Igala High Chief (@I_Am_Ilemona) July 22, 2019

Desmond Elliot should go and ban foriegn movie in his house. Ban foreign cameras they use in shooting their local movies too #LionKing pic.twitter.com/tPCm83lxeP — Sokay Ossom (@ossomsokay) July 22, 2019

Desmond Elliot was using a foreign accent to advocate the banning of foreign content lol. No be the foreign content teach you the accent you dey use😂 — Raphael Christopher (@Raphael2kriss) July 22, 2019

Hon Desmond Elliot would have made more sense advocating for strengthening copyright laws rather than proposing a ban on foreign movies. But what do I know when I no be Nigerian 'honourable'. pic.twitter.com/TOZkkqSqr9 — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) July 22, 2019

"Government has to ban the importation of foreign movies so that Nollywood can grow. Make it difficult for foreign content to come in, so your local content can grow" – Desmond Elliot. God who did we offend? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cIV4mtbano — Ugonnia (@AustinYugo) July 22, 2019

This is the Desmond Elliot we thought we will get vs the Desmond Elliot we got #DesmondElliot #BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/Az1upK7nbu — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) July 22, 2019