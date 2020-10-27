Desmond Elliot denies Lagos Assembly ‘developing bill to regulate social media’

A Lagos State lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, has debunked claims that the state government is developing a bill to regulate social media use in the country.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram page, the actor-turned-politician while citing a post from a Twitter user, Dr Olufunmilayo, said that it was not in the jurisdiction of the state government to pass such a bill.

He said, “Good evening. My name is Desmond Elliot. I just came out of a plenary sitting at the House of Assembly and before we finished, Dr Olufimilayo tweeted saying. ‘The Lagos State House of Assembly is developing a bill to regulate and control speech on social media and Desmond Elliot is said to be one of those pushing this. So the plan is to deny the Lekki massacre.’

“Please, I beg of you, I beg us and everyone. This is not true; it is totally unfounded. Dr Olufunmilayo, why don’t you even verify? Aren’t we going through a lot already? It is not true, period. No State House of Assembly has the jurisdiction to pass any bill like this, it is not possible. It simply lies on the exclusive list on the federal level. You can’t. Every member has a right to say something but you can’t.

“The only thing I said towards social media was that the celebrities, social influencers and motivational speakers should know we have followers; so, we should please cut down on the hate narrative. Everyone is going through so much right now.”

To emphasise his point, Elliot further captioned the video, “I never said that. No bill to that effect. No house of Assembly can develop such a bill.”

Meanwhile, in response to the law maker’s video, the Dr Olufunmilayo told Elliot to, ‘please release to the world what you said about celebs and influencers.’

He said, “Dear Desmond Elliot, thanks for your quick correction. In the spirit of honesty and transparency, can you please release to the world what you said about celebs and influencers, can you also let the whole world see the video of what you said about social media regulation? Thanks.

“On today’s plenary session, I have reliable information Desmond Elliot blamed celebs/influencers for the carnage and went ahead to advocate social media regulation bill. The link to the video is http://lagoshouseofassembly.gov.ng/live/ It has been tampered with. Can they please release the video?”

Desmond Elliot recently came out as a proud loyalist of embattled Lagos godfather Bola Tinubu, who has drawn the ire of protesters and critics for his role in the Lekki Shootings.

