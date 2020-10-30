Desmond Elliot Breaks Down in Tears on National Television

A few tears couldn’t help escaping Desmond Elliot on Thursday night, October 29, 2020 while on national television.

The actor cum Lagos lawmaker has been at the receiving end of social media trolling after a plenary session of Lagos lawmakers went viral where he called out the youths, use of social media, celebrities and social media Influencers.

During an interview with Arise TV however, Desmond Elliot shed a few tears as he recounted the losses experienced by members of his constituency as a result of the looting and destruction that followed the #EndSARS protest.

The former actor got emotional as he spoke on his visit to different parts of his Surulere constituency that had been destroyed with some businesses razed down by fire by hoodlums.

See snippet of interview below.

