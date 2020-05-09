Designer Vera Wang Confirms She is Really 70-Years-Old

Folks are losing their minds on social media after Vera Wang confirmed she really is 70-year-old.
The drama started after someone retweeted the famous designer’s latest photos with a question asking to confirm her true age. And she replied, “Fact Check: Truth.”
Wang is currently quarantining in Miami Beach and has been sharing stunning photos of herself, including ones of her in an orange Palm Angels sports bra and a tangerine evening gown layered atop black hot pants.
Check out the tweets and her photos:
Fact Check: Truth https://t.co/pN37eSfeqc
— Vera Wang (@VeraWang) May 7, 2020
1978. #STUDIO54. Throw it back. pic.twitter.com/499HMiMjv1
— Vera Wang (@VeraWang) May 7, 2020
Category is… #StayHome backyard ball 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/8lpOHruas9
— Vera Wang (@VeraWang) May 8, 2020
Who says you can’t dress up to #stayhome? 🐍 🖤 ✨ pic.twitter.com/MJeXlw1M2W
— Vera Wang (@VeraWang) May 8, 2020
Even I am jealous of @VeraWang. And I literally do not age. https://t.co/R2XOvEXD9O
— Sophia the Robot (@RealSophiaRobot) May 8, 2020