Designer Vera Wang Confirms She is Really 70-Years-Old

Folks are losing their minds on social media after Vera Wang confirmed she really is 70-year-old.

The drama started after someone retweeted the famous designer’s latest photos with a question asking to confirm her true age. And she replied, “Fact Check: Truth.”

Wang is currently quarantining in Miami Beach and has been sharing stunning photos of herself, including ones of her in an orange Palm Angels sports bra and a tangerine evening gown layered atop black hot pants.

Check out the tweets and her photos:

