Designer of ‘I Love New York Logo’ Dies of Stroke at 91

Milton Glaser has passed away after suffering a stroke on Friday which happened to be his 91st birthday.

The death of the graphic designer of the legendary “I love New York” logo was confirmed by his wife Shirley who spoke to New York Times and revealed her husband also had kidney failure.

Glaser, who grew up in the Bronx, came up with the iconic logo in 1976. He was in cab in New York when he drew what has become one of New York’s keepsakes. He drew the design on the back of an envelope in red crayon in order to promote tourism in New York City and the state of New York at large.

The New York native’s logo design, features black letters and a red heart on a white background and is largely seen on tee-shirts and other merchandise.

The 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centre by Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda, elevated the logo to new heights of prominence after its 1977 debut. During that time, the logo was updated to read ‘I Love NY More than Ever’ and was shown with a small bruise on the heart.

