Designer Marc Jacobs Marries Longtime Boyfriend Charly Defrancesco

Congratulations to Marc Jacobs and Charly Defrancesco!

According to THR, the designer wedded his longtime boyfriend on Saturday in a ceremony held in New York City.

Jacobs also shared the news in an Instagram post and Instagram story on Saturday, and posted a photo of a diamond and onyx penguin pin attached to a suit jacket on Saturday, with a wedding ring in full view, which he said was a gift to himself and Defrancesco from Miu Miu and Prada design director Fabio Zambernardi.

“Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity. So grateful to you and love you so much dear Fabio,” he wrote.

The designer also shared the good wishes from friends including Michael Ariano, stylist and Love founding editor-in-chief Katie Eleanor Grand and Irish artist Genieve Figgis.

This comes exactly a year after he proposed to Defrancesco and later posted the video on Instagram. “And this happened…”Charly Defrancesco will you marry me”? #flashmobatchipotle #moves THANK YOU everyone for making this happen video @plural_nyc @laurengerrie @seandon212 @1.800.newbold And to my Ride or Die fiancé @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU,” he wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/themarcjacobs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading

Congratulations to them.