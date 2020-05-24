Designer Hanifa Unveils 3D Virtual Fashion Show on Instagram Live

Anifa Mvuemba has just made fashion history: she used 3D models to announce her latest Pink Label Congo collection, and it was stunning!

Speaking with Teen Vogue, the designer revealed that she already planned to launch her new collection, but wondered if it was still the right move when the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.

Said Mvuemba: “The news came out about how serious things were and I started to feel a bit anxious about everything going on. I started feeling like maybe it would be insensitive to create and share a new collection online while people were facing very difficult realities.”

Mvuemba added that she wants to celebrate the beauty of Congo, while drawing attention to the issues faced by people in the locale such as illegal mining.

Check out her virtual launch below:

