Designer-Filmmaker Tom Ford Sells Bel Air Home for $20 Million

Tom Ford reportedly has now sold his Bel Air home, designed by Richard Neutra, $20 million.

According to THR, the architectural gem was built in 1955, the Brown-Sidney Hous, and has three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Per the outlet:

Ford purchased the 5,000 square foot house in 1997, which bears all the hallmarks of the master modernist Neutra — clean lines, smooth surfaces, outside living spaces and open interiors that easily flood with natural light.

A few years after purchasing the home, Ford turned to architect John Bertram and the firm Marmol Radziner & Associates to restore and update it and has been using it as his primary residence. That pocket of Bel Air is a “who’s who” of the entertainment industry: Jennifer Aniston owns a home nearby, as does former Warner Bros. chairman Bob Daly and producers Darren Star and Simon Fuller.

A lover of pedigreed homes, Ford will now turn his attention to his new abode. In 2016, he purchased the Bloomingdale Estate in Holmby Hills for $38.75 million. Since then, Ford has been in the process of restoring and updating the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom home that also offers numerous formal and informal entertaining spaces. The Bloomingdale Estate was originally built in the 1920s and was redesigned by the decorator and designer Billy Haines in 1958.