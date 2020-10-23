Derin from Isale Eko and Mother Clean the Streets After Vandalisation by Thugs

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Derin from Isale Eko and Mother Clean the Streets After Vandalisation by Thugs

Social media Influencer, Derin from Isale Eko has revealed how her mum made sure they cleaned up their neighbourhood in Surulere after vandals messed the place up.

The content creator took to Twitter to share photos and videos of her mum cleaning up their street in the early hours of Friday, October 23, 2020.

Derin noted that she was initially grumpy when her mum woke her up around 7am to get started but in hindsight, it was totally worth it.

She revealed she made new friends and people who saw her tweets concerning the cleaning exercise, came to lend a helping hand.

Many tweeps have hailed Derin from Isale Eko and her mother for their clean up exercise after the looting. Below are a few reactions.

, ,

Related Posts

DJ Cuppy is Tearful and Struggling with Emotions

October 23, 2020

DJ Switch Details the Events of #LekkiMassacre

October 23, 2020

Michael Ilesanmi of 90 Days Fiancé Reacts to Buhari’s Speech

October 23, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply