Derin from Isale Eko and Mother Clean the Streets After Vandalisation by Thugs

Social media Influencer, Derin from Isale Eko has revealed how her mum made sure they cleaned up their neighbourhood in Surulere after vandals messed the place up.

The content creator took to Twitter to share photos and videos of her mum cleaning up their street in the early hours of Friday, October 23, 2020.

Derin noted that she was initially grumpy when her mum woke her up around 7am to get started but in hindsight, it was totally worth it.

She revealed she made new friends and people who saw her tweets concerning the cleaning exercise, came to lend a helping hand.

Meanwhile my mum took our neighborhood in surulere today and decided to clean up the streets after all looting ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/DXxGFnoACv — Derin From Isale Eko (@derinola) October 23, 2020

To think when she woke me up at 7 I was grumbling… It was so worth it.. We made new friends and some people saw my tweet and came to help out.. This was when we got there.. pic.twitter.com/XodRPyUl8z — Derin From Isale Eko (@derinola) October 23, 2020

This was half way through pic.twitter.com/YoObp9kJJM — Derin From Isale Eko (@derinola) October 23, 2020

Fisayo walked from his house so did @gentsoflagos .. Made new friends.. Thank you guys for coming ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kAYiC6lem2 — Derin From Isale Eko (@derinola) October 23, 2020

Almost done and so exhausted but so so worth it.. So glad my mum woke me up for this.. #cleanupyourneighbourhood . ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oh4Xy1Z0uF — Derin From Isale Eko (@derinola) October 23, 2020

Many tweeps have hailed Derin from Isale Eko and her mother for their clean up exercise after the looting. Below are a few reactions.

Y’all peep how she stands under the “LEGEND” sign? Coincidence? I think not! 🥰🙌🏾 — E. (@eazzzee) October 23, 2020

Is she still there? I will. Like to come join her. — Sekkei Senshi (@Fusion87) October 23, 2020

I love her spirit. Very determine, such a sacrifice for the country.

God bless her for the love towards the country — Vambe Stephen G. (@VambestG) October 23, 2020

Respect! To her dawg pic.twitter.com/8myuIG7Qj1 — ЄҲƬƦЄMЄ ➐ (@Ex3mePheleep) October 23, 2020

Please tell her to stay safe! Nigeria Police are so cunning and unprofessional! God bless your mum. — Koffi smílєz 🇬🇭 (@TundeSmilez) October 23, 2020

