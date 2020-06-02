Derek Chauvin’s Wife Applies for Legal Name Change in Divorce Filing From Ex-Husband Responsible for George Floyd’s Death

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on Derek Chauvin’s Wife Applies for Legal Name Change in Divorce Filing From Ex-Husband Responsible for George Floyd’s Death

Kellie Chauvin is requesting a legal change of name in her divorce from Derek Chauvin, the cop responsible for George Floyd’s murder.

The former beauty queen, who cited “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for dissolution of the 10-year marriage, stated that she also doesn’t want any financial assistance from her now estranged husband.

Kellie Chauvin, 45, who is currently an unemployed realtor, separated from her husband on May 28, just three days after he killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck.

She has requested the court to also legally change her name in the divorce proceedings with the papers stating: “As part of this proceeding, Petitioner shall adopt a new legal name.

“She is seeking a name change solely because of this marriage dissolution.”

Derek Chauvin has been charged with manslaughter in the ongoing investigation of George Floyd’s death following protests and rioting all over the United States.

, ,

Related Posts

Father of Slain Uwaila Omozua Finally Speaks on Murder of Daughter

June 1, 2020

Bobrisky Exposes Fan Who Wants to Kiss Him and Then Goes on to Condemn

June 1, 2020

#JusticeForUwa: Adeboye Addresses Rape and Murder of Uwaila Omozuwa

June 1, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply