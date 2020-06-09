Derek Chauvin’s Bail Now Set at $1.25 Million

Bail for Derek Chauvin has been increased from an initial $500,000 to $1.25 million. The new bail amount was set on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The former police officer is facing both a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree manslaughter charge for the murder George Floyd whom he pinned down at the neck with his knees for eight minutes and forty six seconds.

The bail set for Mr. Chauvin is higher than the bail of at least $750,000 given last week to the other three rookie officers accused of aiding and abetting in Mr. Floyd’s death. All four men were fired the day after Mr. Floyd died.

Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and participated in his initial court hearing at the heavily fortified Hennepin County courthouse on a video feed from jail.

His murder of George Floyd has sparked worldwide protests on systemic racism and police brutality.

