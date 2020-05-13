Depression, Acting and More, Dakota Johnson Bares All

Dakota Johnson is speaking her truth in a new interview with Marie Claire.

The 30-year-old actress got candid as she discussed her mental health and career.

During the interview, Johnson stated that she has been struggling with depression since she was 14 or 15 years and this is especially bad when auditioning. She shared that therapy has enabled her deal with the crippling effect of this.

“I’ve struggled with depression since I was young—since I was 15 or 14, that was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into. But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem.”

“Sometimes I panic to the point where I don’t know what I’m thinking or doing. I have a full anxiety attack. I have them all the time anyway, but with auditioning it’s bad,” she said.

“My brain moves at a million miles per minute,” she continued. “I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy.”

Dakota Johnson who stars in High Note alongside Tracie Ross also made power moves regarding her career. She started her own production company, TeaTime Pictures.

“It stemmed from feeling powerless on sets: “For a long time, I’d do a movie and have no say,” she said.

“I could go into something, and it’ll be one thing, and then it comes out as a totally different thing. As an artist, you’re like, ‘What the fuck?’ I definitely want to have my craft, my artistry, and my ideas respected and tossed around. I want to be part of the process. I also have really specific taste.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

