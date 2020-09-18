Denzel Washington Talks About Chadwick Boseman, Says Actor “Lived a Full Life”

Denzel Washington added his voice to the deluge of tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died recently after a battle with cancer.

According to Washington, the Black Panther actor lived a full live.

“He didn’t get cheated. We did. I pray for his poor wife and his family. They got cheated, but he lived a full life,” Washington told an informal conversation with veteran Hollywood director Barry Levinson at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday, per THR.

He called Boseman a “gentle soul,” and recounted a red carpet premiere for Disney’s Black Panther tentpole that he attended.

“I went backstage and I saw Chad and I saw Ryan Coogler, and then I watched the movie and I remember shedding a tear, because I thought, man, these young guys are gone. Like they’d taken over,” Washington recalled.

Boseman was 43.

