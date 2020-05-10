Denrele Edun Confirms He is Bisexual

Denrele Edun is bisexual and proud!

The subject of Denrele Edun’s sexual orientation has been debated in many quarters over the years. However, the TV hunk has finally laid all doubts to rest once and for all.

During a live session on to Instagram with @Jaycee_talks, the stiletto strutting media guru dived straight into the topic and set the records straight.

He admitted that people have come with different labels as regards his sexual orientation over the years. Homosexual, metrosexual, bisexual are some of the tags used in defining him.

In the video shared by Instablog9ja, he said;

“My people, in case you’re wondering, let me just drop this here.

“E go be like say I no dey knack woman, I dey knack woman pieces. Let’s just say I have had the best of both worlds”.

There you have it people and that’s on periodt!

