Denola Grey Stuns in New Twitter Collage and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Him

Denola Grey sure is the most handsome man in Nigeria.

The model-actor took to his Twitter yesterday to share a collage of all the clothes he couldn’t wear to events this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. He looks so stunning in the video that folks agree that he, surely, is the most beautiful and most stylish in the country at the moment.

to all the owambes I missed this year… ✌🏾🥂 pic.twitter.com/VwGKvOSY0k — Dénola Grey (@DenolaGrey) December 16, 2020

So we agree this is the most beautiful man in Nigeria right? https://t.co/CGcRxDAk4K — Disaster Sagittarius 🥀 (@TJBenson_) December 16, 2020

You are so handsome 😍 https://t.co/sZDROqFsvB — Timmie (@PopoolaTimileh2) December 16, 2020

What a pretty lad. https://t.co/979qiEs3WI — Sandra Ezekwesili (@SEzekwesili) December 16, 2020

