Dénola Grey Addresses His 9-Year-old Fat-Phobic Tweets

Dénola Grey has proven over and over again that he is a progressive person, but folks still want to hold him accountable for the tweets he made years ago.

It all started after the model called out a Twitter user body-shamed Adele. “stop. commenting. on. people’s. bodies,” said Grey to the user. But it wasn’t long before folks went back to 9 years ago, when the model tweeted nasty things about women’s bodies.

Well, Grey has since set the records straight: he is a changed person and he apologises for the things he said 9 years ago. “Tweets I made 9 years ago that were body-negative and fat-shaming have been highlighted. Those tweets and my voice were shameful, distasteful,” he said.

He continued, “Thankfully, I have grown and evolved and I’m always the first person to champion and encourage loving our bodies in whatever shape or size. I hope that with new information and maturity, we learn and become better than we were yesterday.”

“So yes, please let’s stop commenting on other people’s bodies. Our opinions on people’s appearance, however justified we feel in having them, should never be weaponized or used to objectify or degrade anyone,” he added.

