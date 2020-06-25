Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are Now Married!

Congratulations to Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie!

According to People, the couple tied the knot in an intimate beachside wedding ceremony at a Santa Barbara resort on June 2, the actor only recently revealed.

“It was beautiful,” the actor told the publication, adding that they ultimately decided to exchange vows, using Bulgari rings, with only their pastor as a witness.

“Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride,” Quaid added.

Quaid and Savoie, a doctoral student, first met at a business event before beginning to date in May 2019. The actor has previously been married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978-1983; Meg Ryan from 1991-2001; and Kimberly Quaid, whom he wed in 2004 and divorced in 2018.

And speaking about hi relationship with Savoie, Quaid told People, “I just love who she is as a person. Her character, her intelligence, of course her beauty. And her point of view of the world.”

Explaining her love for Quaid, Savoie said, “[I’ve] never met someone who is so in love with life. It’s like nothing can bring him down. Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day.”

