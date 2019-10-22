Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are Now Engaged!

Congratulations to Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie!

According to THR, the actor proposed to his girlfriend while they were in Hawaii to promote his forthcoming movie Midway. “It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise,” he told Extra on Monday, just hours after proposing.

“I had the ring in my pocket …. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan … I wanted it to be private,” said Quaid, adding that the proposal caught Savoie off guard. “She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ — and then she fell down.”

The actor, 65, began dating the University of Texas PhD student, 26, in June.

The most recent engagement will mark Quaid’s fourth marriage. He first married actress P.J. Soles in 1978 before they divorced in 1983. He next married actress Meg Ryan in 1991 before their divorce was finalized in 2001; the couple share one son, Jack Quaid, together. The actor’s third marriage was to real-estate agent Kimberly Buffington; the pair were married from 2004-2018 and share fraternal twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, who were born via surrogate in 2007.

The upcoming nuptials will mark the first marriage for Savoie, who previously dated actor Jeremy Piven.