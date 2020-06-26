Dencia Drags Hushpuppi: “You can’t be Smart & Dumb at the Time”

Dencia has joined the list of folks who have a lot to say about Ray Hushpuppi, who was whisked away in Dubai by the police for criminal activities.

While Dencia did not expressly condemn Hushpuppi’s criminal history, she apparently had a problem with him for criticising those who use bleaching cream.

“Don’t post black lives matter if you’re bleaching,” Hushpuppi had said in an old post. And Dencia is now using it as a point of reference to diss him.

“At least our bleaching is legal. We buy and sell legal bleaching without fear of arrest,” she said in a latest post, adding, “How can you be so loud, old and acting childish and doing illegal shit but always talking shit, demeaning and insulting hard working folks on top of their money.”

“N*** ain’t street smart,” she continued. “You can’t be smart and dumb at the same time.”

See her rant below:

