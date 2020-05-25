Dencia Drags Burna Boy and Girlfriend Stefflon Don for Filth

Dencia has read Burna Boy and his girlfriend Stefflon Don for filth on Twitter.

The singer-bleaching cream expert, who had been embroiled in a one-sided beef with Burna, had a lot to say about him, and she also slut-shamed and fat-shamed Stefflon, before finally, dismissing them both as filthy.

Apparently, she got triggered after the latest Burna Boy vs Davido social media beef, and having been roasted by Burna when she brought Blac Chyna to Nigeria, she used this opportunity to spew more dislike for him and his partner.

She said:

Burna Boy is one of the biggest haters in the industry. Like I get it, ugly people are ugly inside out but his own is disturbing, he tries to hate & bully everyone,him and his Fat Ass GF, match made in hate heaven. Like imagine their conversations being hateful & about people. What’s the point of hating on ur colleagues?Burna hates and attacks everyone but people still support him,we can’t keep encouraging tertorists and bullies.His ugly ass needs a shower,drop the dose on the Damn drugs.Moisturize, get laser on that bumpy face of his. That’s how his GF stefflon and her ugly Ass friends went to nigeria and was insulting Nigerian girls, I was like wow, this hoe that has been ran thru by the entire London, the audacity to insult Nigerian women. Man Burna and his GF need a bath in the river of Jordan.Two clowns

See her tweets below:

