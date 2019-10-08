Dencia Calls Out Don Jazzy Over His Sexist Statement Against #BBNaija’s Mercy

Dencia took to her Twitter yesterday to call music boss Don Jazzy who had a lot to say about Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke.

In case you missed it: while everyone was anticipating Mercy’s winning, Don Jazzy tweeted: “I know that Mercy has a dope personality. But if she wins nobody should tell me that yansh does not perform wonders.”

This stirred a heated reaction, with entrepreneurial singer Dencia calling out his sexism. “We are objectifying women in 2019? If the guy won, will they say it’s his dick that made him win? Women are more than their body parts,” she tweeted.

But Don Jazzy refused to admit his sexism, claimed his comment was based on Mercy’s comment when he visited the house last month. “If Jackie won I won’t say what I said. I asked mercy myself in the house and she said her ass is her selling point. My tweet also said she has a dope personality too. She sha won and we are happy for her,” he said.

Mercy had yet to address this sexism as at press time.