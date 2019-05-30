Dencia Brawls With Fan Who Criticised Her Bleached Skin

Dencia never shies away from clapping back at folks who hop on her page to criticise her choice, and she did just that when a fan had a lot to say about her complexion.

The drama started after the singer-entrepreneur shared a new photo on her Instagram, and while many people had kind things to say, a fan reminded her of what she used to look like before she bleached her skin. And Dencia didn’t like that.

“You won’t know what healthy skin looks like if you don’t mind your business and drink water,” Dencia replied the troll, adding, “You can’t beat us. You can’t join us. Misery is always looking for company to take a selfie with.”

Ouch.

And she said a lot more.

See the exchange below: