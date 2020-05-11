Dencia took out time yesterday to brag about her successes after getting embroiled in a messy feud with Tacha Akide’s fans, the Titans.

The bleaching expert had long established herself as a fan of Mercy Eke, and had often being caught fighting with Tacha’s massive fanbase on Twitter. Yesterday was no different: Titans mocked her for having just 24, 000 followers, whereas Tacha that she often shades already is galloping to nearly 400, 000 followers on the same app.

Who the hell is Dencia sef?some people on this app einh 😂😂🤦🏽‍♀️…..Almost 400K followers > than 23k plus failed music career with no goal n objective other than hating continuously for no reason.Mention T in Ghana n you see people know her…can’t say the same for that D person.. — Abigail Abena Ockling (@AOckling) May 10, 2020

Dencia should be worried on how to get a correction surgery for her butt not hating on Tacha who doesn’t see her. — TeamMiracle 91% (@wunmi201) May 10, 2020

Hurt, Dencia decided to brag about her wealth.

“When I made 1 million dollars in 1 day, I had less than 10k followers on Twitter, less than 100k instagram followers, I was laying on my sister’s couch in VA & we had no products. Everything was in Pre-order.Wait, the media was burying me all over the world. [Mock-laughing emojis] WIN,” she tweeted.

She continued, “Jan 6th 2014, I made my 1st million dollars in less than 24hrs literally. I was in my early 20’s. That’s what 6yrs ago.The Goal was to be a multi millionaire b4 25, that was achieved.The Goal now is billionaire status before 35 whew I have time tho, a lot of time.”

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets below:

#DenciaFact: when I made 1 million dollars in 1 day, I had less than 10k followers on Twitter, less than 100k instagram followers, I was laying on my sister’s couch in VA & we had no products. Everything was in Pre-order.Wait, the media was burying me all over the world. 🤣😂 WIN — Dencia (@IamDencia) May 11, 2020

#DenciaFact: Jan 6th 2014, I made my 1st million dollars in less than 24hrs literally. I was in my early 20’s. That’s what👀6yrs ago.The Goal was to be a multi millionaire b4 25, that was achieved.The Goal now is billionaire status before 35 whew I have time tho, a lot of time. — Dencia (@IamDencia) May 11, 2020

