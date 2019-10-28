Democratic Congresswoman resigns after photos of her making out with female aide surfaced Online

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Democratic Congresswoman resigns after photos of her making out with female aide surfaced Online

Congresswoman, Katie Hill, has announced her resignation after photos of her posing naked and making out with her female aide surfaced online.

Katie Hill issued a letter on Sunday, saying she was stepping down from her elected post in the House of Representatives after winning the seat in last year’s election.

She represented California’s 25th congressional district, covering parts of Northern Los Angeles.

In the statement, she alleges that her estranged husband, Kenny Heslep, whom she’s in the middle of divorcing, is responsible for the leaked photos.

The statement reads:

“This is what needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives who seem happily provide a platform to a monster who is driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation.”

She adds,

“Having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy. It’s also illegal, and we are currently pursuing all of our available legal options.

She goes on to say that she’s stepping down to avoid further pain and embarrassment being thrust onto her and others.

“Thank you for allowing me to turn my focus on this particular battle right now, and know that I stand with you as we continue to fight for the many important issues that brought me to Congress in the first place.”

She finishes the statement, writing:

“I love this country, I love all of you, and I thank you for allowing me the great honour of serving you.”

,

Related Posts

Meet Qardash, the new ISIS Leader

October 28, 2019

Tafawa Balewa’s wife, Jummai, is dead

October 28, 2019

Burglar gets caught after stopping to watch couple have sex

October 28, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *