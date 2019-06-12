DemocracyDay: Dangote, Tinubu, Otedola Foreign Dignitaries Hit Abuja [Photos]

Dignitaries from Nigerian and the world over are presently in Abuja attending the inaugural ceremony of the Democracy Day presently holding at the Eagles Square.

Some Nigerian VIPs present at the celebration includ former Governor of Lagos Bola Ahmed Tinubu, billionaire businessmen Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, among others.

Some of the foreign dignitaries at the event included Presidents of Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Namibia, Niger, Congo, Liberia, Gambia and Guinea Bisau.

President Muhammadu Buahri had signed a bill into law pronouncing June 12 as the country’s Democracy Day to replace May 29, the official handover date.

The move was in honour of late MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

See more photos from the event below.